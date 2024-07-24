MW3 Zombies season 5 patch notes – Final story mission, new Dark Aether Rift, new schematics, and more

The ending of Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies story is coming in season five, and it’s a bittersweet one.

MWZ caught gamers by surprise when MW3 launched in November 2023. But a slow cadence of content ever since has left gamers longing for the return of classic round-based zombies ever since, and thankfully, it’s coming back once season five winds down.

Buckle up, Zombie slayer, and get ready to see what’s coming in MWZ in season five’s patch notes.

MW3 Zombies season 5 patch notes

Finish the fight! Image via Activision

The bulk of the MWZ content arrives at mid-season in the Season Five Reloaded update, which means Zombies gamers must wait another month before there’s substantial content to play. The official season five patch notes, however, do mention some minor stability, accessibility, and gameplay-related changes. Here’s what’s coming.

Season 5 balance changes

In terms of stability, the MWZ season five patch addressed some issues with crashes that happened when “multiple users placed a Sentry Turret at the same time” and “while getting kills in Unstable Rifts.” Sentry Turrets seem to be a source of numerous Zombies-related problems as the devs also “addressed an exploit allowing players to enter inaccessible areas while carrying a Sentry Turret.” Another fix was implemented to address players getting “invalid weapons” from the Mystery Box. Additionally, Activision said “some visual effects, such as flash muzzles, have been reduced to improve player comfort.”

For all the minor details on what was changed on July 24, check out the Zombies section toward the bottom of the season five patch notes.

New story mission

It all comes down to this. Image via Activision

The conclusion of the MWZ story arrives at mid-season, bringing an end to Operation Deadbolt as we know it and shifting the Zombies focus to Oct. 25 when Black Ops 6 is released.

“Operation Deadbolt must face the ultimate challenge in confronting the Entity in a terrifying new section of the Dark Aether,” Activision said. “Use Aetherium launch pads to soar through the environment and keep away from the dangerous hordes of undead lurking on the ground. Prepare to abandon all hope as you make your way towards the climatic conclusion and the final boss.”

The estimated release date for the mid-season update in season five is Aug. 21.

New Dark Aether Rift

Back into the Dark Aether we go. Image via Activision

Activision is tight-lipped on the new Dark Aether Rift, only saying that players need to “survive the narrative-driven final story mission to unlock the conclusion cinematic and secure the first piece needed to access the new Dark Aether Rift.”

New schematics

New loot to earn. Image via Activision

Three new schematics can be unlocked and acquired after Season Five Reloaded, and they sound very powerful.

Disciple Bottle: Spawn a friendly Disciple to wreak havoc against your foes.

Spawn a friendly Disciple to wreak havoc against your foes. Grenade Bandolier: Replenish your lethal and tactical equipment over time, allowing you to regularly bombard enemies.

Replenish your lethal and tactical equipment over time, allowing you to regularly bombard enemies. Stash Increase: Increase your stash size to 30.

New weapons and camos

A new zombie-destroyer. Image via Activision

The Static-HV SMG and STG assault rifle will be available through the battle pass, offering new weapons to use and new Zombies camos to unlock. Later, the Spear melee weapon and Torque 35 combat bow will be added as well.

This article will be updated with more information once the update is live on July 24.

