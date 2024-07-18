Elden Ring College Football 25 Black Ops 6 News LoL Swarm News
Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Torque 35 Modern Warfare 3 Call of Duty
Image via Activision
Category:
CoD

How to unlock the Torque 35 bow in MW3 and Warzone

Aim, stretch, and release.
Image of Mohid Shahid
Mohid Shahid
|

Published: Jul 18, 2024 12:52 am

Call of Duty’s wealth of weapons is not looking to slow down, with the developers now introducing introduced a new weapon, the Torque 35, in Modern Warfare 3 season five.

Recommended Videos

While season five’s release yet to come, many players are already eager to learn how to get the Torque 35 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Here’s everything we know about unlocking the weapon heading into the update.

How to unlock the Torque 35 in MW3 and Warzone

Battle Pass season 5
The Torque 35 sector will become available during mid of season five. Image via Activision

The Torque 35, a long-range crossbow, will make its debut during mid-season events in season five of CoD: MW3. It will be released alongside the Spear melee weapon. This new arsenal addition will be featured in a locked section of the Battle Pass, requiring players to complete specific challenges to unlock them.

Distinguished from the current crossbow in Modern Warfare 3, the Torque 35 employs a traditional bow-and-arrow approach. With features like “20 retrievable arrows, a red dot sight for precise targeting, and an impressive weapon inspection animation”, the Torque 35 promises efficient enemy elimination.

Season five for MW3 and Warzone is scheduled to launch on Wednesday, July 24,, and will introduce three WWE wrestlers, including Rhea Ripley, alongside several new maps, weapons, and more exciting CoD updates.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Mohid Shahid
Mohid Shahid
Meet Mohid, the virtual gunslinger of the freelance world, slinging words for Dot Esports with the precision of a quick-scoping sniper. His heart beats to the rhythm of FPS shooters like Call of Duty and Battlefield, but his gaming prowess extends across countless other realms. When he's not dominating the digital battlefield, he's crafting guides and breaking the latest news across all gaming genres. But beware, especially if you dare to venture into the punishing world of soulslikes RPG, where Mohid's middle name might as well be "Torture" - he thrives on the challenge like a true gaming gladiator.
facebook