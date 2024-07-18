How to unlock the Torque 35 bow in MW3 and Warzone

Call of Duty’s wealth of weapons is not looking to slow down, with the developers now introducing introduced a new weapon, the Torque 35, in Modern Warfare 3 season five.

While season five’s release yet to come, many players are already eager to learn how to get the Torque 35 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Here’s everything we know about unlocking the weapon heading into the update.

How to unlock the Torque 35 in MW3 and Warzone

The Torque 35 sector will become available during mid of season five. Image via Activision

The Torque 35, a long-range crossbow, will make its debut during mid-season events in season five of CoD: MW3. It will be released alongside the Spear melee weapon. This new arsenal addition will be featured in a locked section of the Battle Pass, requiring players to complete specific challenges to unlock them.

Distinguished from the current crossbow in Modern Warfare 3, the Torque 35 employs a traditional bow-and-arrow approach. With features like “20 retrievable arrows, a red dot sight for precise targeting, and an impressive weapon inspection animation”, the Torque 35 promises efficient enemy elimination.

Season five for MW3 and Warzone is scheduled to launch on Wednesday, July 24,, and will introduce three WWE wrestlers, including Rhea Ripley, alongside several new maps, weapons, and more exciting CoD updates.

