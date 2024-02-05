Category:
CoD

MW3’s season 2 roadmap is full of content for multiplayer, Warzone, and Zombies fans

Wait for spring in Call of Duty.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Feb 5, 2024 12:11 pm
Michonne and Rick Grimes in MW3
Michonne and Rick fit right into the MWZ universe. Image via Activision

Modern Warfare 3’s season two is set to inject a load of new content into Call of Duty.

Season two’s launch is just the beginning, though. Throughout the season, more content will be added and it’s all on the CoD: MW3 season two roadmap. And then there’s even the Season Two Reloaded update, which is likely to begin on or around March 6 so it’s set to be a fun season.

Here’s everything coming in MW3’s season two, including content for multiplayer, Warzone, and Zombies.

MW3 season 2 roadmap

Map it out. Image via Activision

MW3’s season two kicks off on Feb. 7 and will last about two months, and there is plenty of action for fans of multiplayer, Warzone, and Zombies to all enjoy.

MW3 multiplayer season 2 roadmap

MW3 season 2 key art
Time for some fun. Image via Activision

MW3 is adding new maps, new weapons, and more for its multiplayer offering in season two.

Season two launch content

New battle pass

MW3 season 2 battle pass screen
Rank it up. Image via Activision

New maps

  • Stash House
  • Vista
  • Departures
  • Operation Tin Man (War Mode)

New weapons

BP50 AR in MW3
A new AR. Image via Activision
  • BP50 assault rifle
  • RAM-9 SMG

New Perk

  • Ninja Vest

New modes

  • Team Gun Game
  • Hordepoint (limited time mode)
  • Snipers Only

New operators

Rick Grimes MW3
He’s here. Image via Activision
  • Rick Grimes (The Walking Dead)
  • Kate Laswell

Events

  • Horde Hunt (Feb. 7 to March 6)
  • Year of the Dragon (Feb. 9 to 14)

In-season content

New maps

Das Haus MW3 remake
A return to form. Image via Activision
  • Das Haus Remastered
  • Skidgrow (Variant)
  • Airborne (Variant)

New weapons

  • SOA Subverter battle rifle
  • Soulrender melee weapon

New Aftermarket Parts and Conversion Kits

Season two aftermarket parts in MW3
Amp your weapons up with AMP. Image via Activision

Several new AMPs and kits are coming throughout the season, including an underbarrel chainsaw.

New modes

  • Vortex
  • Bounty
  • Juggermosh (limited time mode)

New operators

Michonne Walking Dead in MW3
She’s ready to slice and dice. Image via Activision
  • Michonne (The Walking Dead)
  • Harkonnen (Dune)

Events

  • Cryptid Bootcamp (Feb. 14 to 28)
  • The Walking Dead: Fear the Living (Feb. 28 to March 6)
  • More after Season Two Reloaded

Warzone season 2 roadmap

Warzone season 2 artwork
Good fortune to all. Image via Activision

Warzone is adding MW3’s new weapons along with a returning map that’s new to the Warzone 3 experience.

Season two launch content

New map: Fortune’s Keep

Fortune's Keep MW3 Warzone map
She’s back with a facelift. Image via Activision

Fortune’s Keep is back. The Resurgence map from CoD: Vanguard is here with a map refresh and new content, including an all-new mode.

Resurgence Ranked

Ranked Play is coming to Resurgence. The respawn mode on small BR maps like Fortune’s Keep will have its own ranking system, scoring system, and unique rewards to earn in season two and beyond.

New features

  • New contract: Eradication
  • Weekly Zombie target
  • Zombies Wonder Weapons
  • Zombies Power-Ups
  • Squad Wipe Streak
  • Rogue Signal public event (limited time)

In-season content

  • Research Vessel (mobile POI)
  • Bunker Buster Killstreak
  • Portable Decontamination Station

MW3 Zombies season 2 roadmap

New Warlord in MW3 Zombies season 2.
A light zombies season. Image via Activision

There is no new content in MW3 Zombies at season two’s launch. All new MWZ content is coming in-season, most likely in the Season Two Reloaded update.

  • New story mission
  • New Dark Aether Rift
  • New schematics
  • New Warlord: Keres
Author

Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Pokémon, Resident Evil, Final Fantasy, Marvel Snap, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.