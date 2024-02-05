Modern Warfare 3’s season two is set to inject a load of new content into Call of Duty.
Season two’s launch is just the beginning, though. Throughout the season, more content will be added and it’s all on the CoD: MW3 season two roadmap. And then there’s even the Season Two Reloaded update, which is likely to begin on or around March 6 so it’s set to be a fun season.
Here’s everything coming in MW3’s season two, including content for multiplayer, Warzone, and Zombies.
MW3 season 2 roadmap
MW3’s season two kicks off on Feb. 7 and will last about two months, and there is plenty of action for fans of multiplayer, Warzone, and Zombies to all enjoy.
MW3 multiplayer season 2 roadmap
MW3 is adding new maps, new weapons, and more for its multiplayer offering in season two.
Season two launch content
New battle pass
New maps
- Stash House
- Vista
- Departures
- Operation Tin Man (War Mode)
New weapons
- BP50 assault rifle
- RAM-9 SMG
New Perk
- Ninja Vest
New modes
- Team Gun Game
- Hordepoint (limited time mode)
- Snipers Only
New operators
- Rick Grimes (The Walking Dead)
- Kate Laswell
Events
- Horde Hunt (Feb. 7 to March 6)
- Year of the Dragon (Feb. 9 to 14)
In-season content
New maps
- Das Haus Remastered
- Skidgrow (Variant)
- Airborne (Variant)
New weapons
- SOA Subverter battle rifle
- Soulrender melee weapon
New Aftermarket Parts and Conversion Kits
Several new AMPs and kits are coming throughout the season, including an underbarrel chainsaw.
New modes
- Vortex
- Bounty
- Juggermosh (limited time mode)
New operators
- Michonne (The Walking Dead)
- Harkonnen (Dune)
Events
- Cryptid Bootcamp (Feb. 14 to 28)
- The Walking Dead: Fear the Living (Feb. 28 to March 6)
- More after Season Two Reloaded
Warzone season 2 roadmap
Warzone is adding MW3’s new weapons along with a returning map that’s new to the Warzone 3 experience.
Season two launch content
New map: Fortune’s Keep
Fortune’s Keep is back. The Resurgence map from CoD: Vanguard is here with a map refresh and new content, including an all-new mode.
Resurgence Ranked
Ranked Play is coming to Resurgence. The respawn mode on small BR maps like Fortune’s Keep will have its own ranking system, scoring system, and unique rewards to earn in season two and beyond.
New features
- New contract: Eradication
- Weekly Zombie target
- Zombies Wonder Weapons
- Zombies Power-Ups
- Squad Wipe Streak
- Rogue Signal public event (limited time)
In-season content
- Research Vessel (mobile POI)
- Bunker Buster Killstreak
- Portable Decontamination Station
MW3 Zombies season 2 roadmap
There is no new content in MW3 Zombies at season two’s launch. All new MWZ content is coming in-season, most likely in the Season Two Reloaded update.
- New story mission
- New Dark Aether Rift
- New schematics
- New Warlord: Keres