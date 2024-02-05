Modern Warfare 3’s season two is set to inject a load of new content into Call of Duty.

Season two’s launch is just the beginning, though. Throughout the season, more content will be added and it’s all on the CoD: MW3 season two roadmap. And then there’s even the Season Two Reloaded update, which is likely to begin on or around March 6 so it’s set to be a fun season.

Here’s everything coming in MW3’s season two, including content for multiplayer, Warzone, and Zombies.

MW3 season 2 roadmap

MW3’s season two kicks off on Feb. 7 and will last about two months, and there is plenty of action for fans of multiplayer, Warzone, and Zombies to all enjoy.

MW3 multiplayer season 2 roadmap

MW3 is adding new maps, new weapons, and more for its multiplayer offering in season two.

Season two launch content

New battle pass

New maps

Stash House

Vista

Departures

Operation Tin Man (War Mode)

New weapons

BP50 assault rifle

RAM-9 SMG

New Perk

Ninja Vest

New modes

Team Gun Game

Hordepoint (limited time mode)

Snipers Only

New operators

Rick Grimes (The Walking Dead)

Kate Laswell

Events

Horde Hunt (Feb. 7 to March 6)

Year of the Dragon (Feb. 9 to 14)

In-season content

New maps

Das Haus Remastered

Skidgrow (Variant)

Airborne (Variant)

New weapons

SOA Subverter battle rifle

Soulrender melee weapon

New Aftermarket Parts and Conversion Kits

Several new AMPs and kits are coming throughout the season, including an underbarrel chainsaw.

New modes

Vortex

Bounty

Juggermosh (limited time mode)

New operators

Michonne (The Walking Dead)

Harkonnen (Dune)

Events

Cryptid Bootcamp (Feb. 14 to 28)

The Walking Dead: Fear the Living (Feb. 28 to March 6)

More after Season Two Reloaded

Warzone season 2 roadmap

Warzone is adding MW3’s new weapons along with a returning map that’s new to the Warzone 3 experience.

Season two launch content

New map: Fortune’s Keep

She’s back with a facelift. Image via Activision

Fortune’s Keep is back. The Resurgence map from CoD: Vanguard is here with a map refresh and new content, including an all-new mode.

Resurgence Ranked

Ranked Play is coming to Resurgence. The respawn mode on small BR maps like Fortune’s Keep will have its own ranking system, scoring system, and unique rewards to earn in season two and beyond.

New features

New contract: Eradication

Weekly Zombie target

Zombies Wonder Weapons

Zombies Power-Ups

Squad Wipe Streak

Rogue Signal public event (limited time)

In-season content

Research Vessel (mobile POI)

Bunker Buster Killstreak

Portable Decontamination Station

MW3 Zombies season 2 roadmap

There is no new content in MW3 Zombies at season two’s launch. All new MWZ content is coming in-season, most likely in the Season Two Reloaded update.