MW2 and Warzone players are boycotting season 5 battle pass because of one big issue

Season 5 began in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone on Aug. 2, but a bunch of players believe it’s not worth buying and are boycotting it for one reason.

Some of them complained on Reddit about how long it takes to unlock both Blackcell weapons, the FR Avancer and Carrack .300. They’ve pointed out players now need a minimum of 35 tokens to get their hands on both of them with regular battle passes.

Obtaining as many tokens requires players to put in approximately 15 to 18 hours of play based on the estimated token earn rate, according to one of the comments on Reddit. Many of them are not having it, and are giving up on buying the battle pass as a result.

Completing battle passes in CoD seems to get longer and longer. Image via Activision

“This is why I am not even doing the BP this season. I don’t need to play MW2 like it’s a job to finish the BP. I had 20 tier skips last season and it still felt like a grind to get it done,” one comment reads.

Others agree, underlining the slow progress. They view the battle pass as too unnecessary and believe it’s just not worth it for regular players who play the game for an hour a day or so.

One player even shared the math they’d done. In their experience, completing season 4 took them 328 multiplayer games and one Battle Royale game, which translated to almost 53 hours. Therefore, given there were 49 days between the start of season 4 on June 14 and the beginning of season 5 on Aug. 2, a player would have to play more than one hour daily to complete the battle pass.

