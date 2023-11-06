Modern Warfare 3’s weapon camos and challenges are more extensive than ever

This grind is about to be so real.

For some Call of Duty gamers, it’s all about the camo grind. Luckily for them, Modern Warfare 3 has a ton of Mastery camos, base camos, and weapons to earn them on.

MW3 will have different sets of camos and challenges for several different categories, Activision revealed today. There are separate multiplayer Mastery camos for MW2 guns and MW3 guns, along with separate Zombies Mastery camos for MW2 guns and MW3 guns as well.

Masters of Call of Duty Camo challenges: Get ready 😤



Prepare for a rewarding Multiplayer and Zombies Camo Challenge and Weapon Mastery system for your #MW2 and #MW3 arsenals.



— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 6, 2023

With MW2 weapons carrying into MW3, there are going to be plenty of guns to grind camos on. And if you earned camos in MW2, they will also be available in MW3, so there is a wild amount of customization options.

There are 12 different Mastery camo sets to earn, including multiplayer camos for MW3 guns, multiplayer camos for MW2 guns, Zombies camos for MW3 guns, and Zombies camos for MW2 guns. That’s a lot of camos and a lot of guns.

Mastery camos include Gold, Forged, Priceless, Interstellar (MW3 weapons), Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic, Orion (MW2 weapons), Golden Enigma, Zircon Scale, Serpentinite, Borealis (Zombies/MW3 weapons), and Golden Ivory, Spinel Husk, Arcachnida, and Bioluminescent (Zombies/MW2 weapons).

Outside of Mastery camos, there are 18 different sets of MW3 weapon camos, unlocked by playing either multiplayer or Zombies. They’re called Poison Frogs, Graphical, Topographic, Glittery Flats, Retro, Neapolitan, Under the Microscope, High Contrast, Wavelength, Two Tone Brushstrokes, Perfect Symmetry, Psychedelics, Blur, Bold, Butterfly, Puzzle, Skeletal, and Glitch Milspec.

With all of these camos to earn and challenges to complete them, most gamers will likely be quite busy unlocking them over the next few months. But there’s always the select few who refuse to touch grass and return to normal living until everything is unlocked, so we shall see.

MW3’s multiplayer and Zombies components release on all platforms on Nov. 10.