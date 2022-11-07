Modern Warfare 2 just made $1 billion in 10 days, with 1 billion matches played

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the fastest CoD game to make $1 billion, Activision revealed today.

MW2 passed $1 billion sell-through in just 10 days, beating the record previously held by Call of Duty: Black Ops II in 2012, which passed $1 billion in 15 days. In those 10 days, over 1 billion matches have been played.

“Our developers, along with our entire Activision Blizzard team, are the backbone of our unwavering commitment to serve our hundreds of millions of players around the world,” said Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard. “I am so proud of the extraordinary efforts from our Call of Duty teams and the records they have achieved with Modern Warfare II. Connecting the world through joy, fun, and the thrill of competition is the key to our success. Modern Warfare II has provided this to millions of players faster and with greater satisfaction than ever before.”

Activision also said that MW2 is the highest-grossing entertainment opening of 2022 and the top-selling opening in franchise history. The company expects the growth to continue next week with the release of Warzone 2 on Nov. 16.

“The incredible momentum driving Modern Warfare II is a direct reflection of the energy and passion of the Call of Duty community,” said Johanna Faries, general manager, Call of Duty. “As we look ahead to an unprecedented level of support for Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0’s launch next week, we are motivated to deliver again for the best player community in the world.”

Next week’s large update to MW2 will also include the new DMZ mode and the Season 01 battle pass.