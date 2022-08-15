Los Angeles Guerrillas exercises 2023 CDL options on 5 players

The Los Angeles Guerrillas has extended options on Spart, Asim, SlasheR, Huke, and Neptune, Alex Rubens of The Guard, the Guerrillas’ parent organization, announced on Twitter today. One of the Call of Duty League team’s coaches, Ricky, will be transitioning into the role of team manager for next year while Los Angeles conducts a full coaching staff search. Los Angeles parted ways with coach Bevils on Aug. 9 and announced earlier today that it won’t pick up the 2023 option for Gunless.

Los Angeles had an extremely up and down 2022 season, with the team reaching the pinnacle of winning a major championship but also failing to qualify for the CDL Playoffs for the second season in a row.

The team started the season with a veteran-laden team of SlasheR, Asim, Huke, and Gunless and stayed with that squad until Gunless was forced to sit out due to an illness in the season’s second stage. With the team bringing in their substitute, Spart, to start in place of Gunless, LAG went on a Cinderella-like run to capture the crown at the season’s second Major in April. After their surprising run at Major Two, which ended with a 5-2 victory over the Atlanta FaZe, Los Angeles weren’t able to get back to that championship level.

The team went 0-3 at the Pro-Am Classic, including a 3-2 loss to the Toronto Ultra NA Academy squad. And following a 0-2 start to the season’s third stage, the team made the decision to bring Gunless back to the starting lineup to replace Spart. But after a disappointing top-12 finish at the third Major of 2022, the organization made another change.

This time, LAG brought back Spart to replace Gunless and signed Neptune, who had most recently played with the New York Subliners, to replace Asim in what the team hoped would help the squad qualify for the CDL Playoffs. In total, the team won only four matches after winning the season’s second Major.

Due to their tough slide at the end of the season, the Guerrillas were unable to generate enough CDL Points to lock in the eighth spot at CoD Champs 2022. Instead, the team finished on the outside looking in at 10th place, just 10 points from competing in the year-end championship. With the team extending these five player options, it appears LAG could be running it back in some form for the 2023 season. But the team could still make trades within the CDL to construct its roster.

The 2023 CDL season will be played on Modern Warfare 2, with rumors floating that the league’s season could begin in November or December.