JoeyNubzy to join Version1, Minnesota RØKKR as team operations coordinator

Former Seattle Surge head coach JoeyNubzy is joining Version1 and the Minnesota RØKKR as their team operations coordinator, he announced today. This move comes after his future within the Call of Duty League seemed uncertain following his departure from the Surge in August.

JoeyNubzy told Dot Esports that his new role will include liaising with the organization and the players to build an open line of communication to assist with gameplay, personal branding, and providing the best opportunities for all parties.

“It was really difficult at first when last season ended and I kind of knew I had been on the stage for the last time,” JoeyNubzy told Dot Esports. “Opportunities within the CDL did present themselves but Version1 is a company you just don’t say no to. The people here are so passionate and hardworking, and it’s easy to see the kind of culture and brand they want to continue building.”

Before accepting this new role with Version1, JoeyNubzy was the coach for Seattle during the first two seasons of the Call of Duty League. The Surge struggled over the last two years, though, and the franchise’s entire 2021 roster—including JoeyNubzy—was released in August.

Although he’s no longer coaching in the CDL, JoeyNubzy is looking forward to helping Minnesota build on a strong end to the 2021 season.

“Coaching was my entire life for the last few years, and I’m disappointed that I couldn’t achieve the goals I had in mind when I started,” JoeyNubzy said. “But I’ve never been so excited for a future in helping people achieve those same goals, in any way that I can.”

Minnesota’s roster ahead of the 2022 Call of Duty League season remains unchanged: Attach, Standy, Priestahh, and MajorManiak. They came in fourth at the 2021 Call of Duty League Championship after Toronto Ultra found their redemption following a historic 5-4 loss to the RØKKR in the Stage Five Major finals. Minnesota also added Loony to its roster as a coach last month. After over a decade of competing in professional Call of Duty, he’ll start a new journey on the sidelines in Vanguard.

Version1 operates teams in Call of Duty, VALORANT, and Rocket League. In September, the org introduced VersionX, its all-female VALORANT team who recently competed in the VALORANT Champions Tour NA Open Qualifiers.