Is the Modern Warfare 2 campaign co-op?

Call of Duty fans around the world who pre-ordered Modern Warfare 2 have been playing through the game’s campaign mode just a few days before the game’s official release on Oct. 28.

Yet, as they go through the entire list of campaign missions, players have begun to wonder if there is a co-op mode to go through the game’s story with a friend.

While a co-op campaign is rare for Call of Duty, the last being Call of Duty: Black Ops 3, fans are still begging to know if Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has broken that trend of co-opless campaign modes.

With just three days before the game’s long-awaited release, here is what you need to know about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s campaign mode and if you can play it with a friend.

Does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 have co-op for campaign mode?

Image via Activision

Unfortunately, the answer is no. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 does not feature a co-op mode for the game’s campaign, though, they do support cross-platform progression in the game.

So, while players may not be able to play through the campaign with a friend, they can at least save their progression through different consoles. There, you can at least be creative and take turns playing the campaign at a friend’s house. Just make sure you get the cross-gen edition if you want to play with a friend through this creative method.

In addition, if playing Modern Warfare 2 is your sole purpose, there will be two main game modes that co-op will be available. These two game modes are Multiplayer and Spec Ops.

While it may not be the story-filled campaign mode that you can enjoy with a friend from around the world, you can at least have some peace of mind knowing that there are multiple game modes for co-op.

Modern Warfare 2 will be released on Oct. 28, 2022, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Battle.net. The upcoming game was published by Activision and developed by Infinity Ward and will act as a direct sequel to the 2019 reboot of the original 2009 game.

