Best graphics settings for the Modern Warfare 2 campaign on PC

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is due for release on Oct. 28 this year, and there are several ways that you can prepare your aim so you can make people rage quit. The campaign is a great way to start honing your craft.

For those of you who have done all the aim practice you can, there are not many options left to improve your skill.

There is the option of changing your settings, so you’re getting the maximum FPS you can, the widest view model by changing your FOV, and changing your audio settings so now, you have the hearing of a fox.

What are the best PC settings for the Modern Warfare 2 Campaign?

For you high-end PC players, here’s a list of all the best settings so you can smash through the campaign.

View

Field of View: 105

ADS Field of View: Affected

Weapon Field of View: Wide

3rd Person Field of View: 80

Vehicle Field of View: Default

1st Person Camera Movement: 100

3rd Person Camera Movement: 100

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Constrain Mouse to Game Window: Off

Display Resolution: Whatever your monitor resolution is (1920×1080)

Dynamic Resolution: Off

Aspect Ratio: Automatic

V-Sync (Gameplay): Off

V-Sync (Menus): Off

Custom Framerate Limit: Custom

Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: The same as your monitor

Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60

Minimized Game Custom Framerate Limit: 15

Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

Brightness: 55

Focused Mode: Off

Shadow & Lighting

Shadow Map Resolution: Low

Spot Shadow Quality: Low

Cache Spot Shadows: On

Cashe Sun Shadows: On

Particle Lighting: Normal

Ambient Occlusion: Off

SSR: Off

Post Processing Effects

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On

Depth of Field: Off

World Motion Blur: Off

Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Film Grain: 0.00

Global Quality

Quality Presets: Recommended

Render Resolution: 100

Fidelity CAS: On

AMD Fideltity CAS Strength: 75

Anti-Aliasing: SMAA T2X

Nearby Level of Detail: High

Details & Textures

Texture Resolution: Medium

Texture Filter Anisotropic: High

Particle Quality: High

Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On

Shader Quality: Low

Tessellation: Nearby Only

On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off

Streaming Quality: Low

For the lower-level PCs, here are the settings to up your game.

View

Field of View: 110

ADS Field of View: Affected

Weapon Field of View: Wide

3rd Person Field of View: 80

Vehicle Field of View: Default

1st Person Camera Movement: 100

3rd Person Camera Movement: 100

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Constrain Mouse to Game Window: Off

Screen Refresh Rate: Refresh rate of your monitor

Display Resolution: Whatever your monitor’s resolution is (1920×1080)

Dynamic Resolution: Off

Aspect Ratio: Automatic

V-Sync (Gameplay): Off

V-Sync (Menus): Off

Custom Framerate Limit: Custom

Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: The refresh rate of your monitor

Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60

Minimized Game Custom Framerate Limit: 15

Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

Brightness: 55

Focused Mode: Off

High Dynamic Range

High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off

Shadow & Lighting

Shadow Map Resolution: Low

Spot Shadow Quality: Low

Cache Spot Shadows: Off

Cashe Sun Shadows: Off

Particle Lighting: Medium

Ambient Occlusion: Off

SSR: Off

Post Processing Effects

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On

Depth of Field: Off

World Motion Blur: Off

Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Film Grain: 0.00

Global Quality

Quality Presets: Recommended

Render Resolution: 100

Fidelity CAS: On

AMD Fideltity CAS Strength: 75

Anti-Aliasing: SMAA T2X

Nearby Level of Detail: High

Details & Textures

Texture Resolution: Low

Texture Filter Anisotropic: Medium

Particle Quality: Medium

Bullet Impacts & Sprays: Off

Shader Quality: Low

Tessellation: Off

On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off

Streaming Quality: Low

Now your setup should be able to take on anyone who gets in your way. You’ll be able to see each pixel to the best of your ability, with a fighting chance against the Modern Warfare 2 enemies lurking throughout your campaign experience.