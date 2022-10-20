How to fix the Xbox “You’re too early” error message for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 early access

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 early campaign access is finally available to players across various platforms, but many players have encountered numerous issues with the game so far. From those still stuck attempting to enter the game, others have been prevented from playing by other frustrating issues.

One particular issue facing Xbox players is an error code stating that the user is “too early” to access the game. If you are one of the many facing this issue have no fear as the Modern Warfare 2 campaign early access is currently available, with this error message being an incorrect bug.

If the “you’re too early” message is preventing you from accessing Modern Warfare 2 on Xbox, here’s what you can do to navigate the frustrating issue.

Xbox MW2 “You’re too early” bug, fixed

If upon attempting to access Modern Warfare 2’s early access campaign you are hit with a message claiming “you’re too early” you should first check to see if you have correctly pre-ordered the game. Only players who have already purchased the pre-order are able to access Modern Warfare 2’s campaign mode early. Go to the Xbox store’s page, if the page is telling you that it is still available for purchase, you have not pre-ordered the game.

If you correctly pre-ordered Modern Warfare 2, you will, unfortunately, have to restart the console a few times and keep attempting to get in. Make sure that the game and your system are properly updated before attempting this forced entry. Though there is no exact number of tries that will grant you access to the early access title, many players have reported eventually getting into the game after several tries, no longer seeing the error code afterward.

Though there are plenty of bugs that you may encounter after accessing the game, this is many Xbox players only way of actually getting into Modern Warfare 2.