Is Rebirth Island in Warzone 2?

Warzone 2’s new map Al Mazrah seems to be a hit with fans of battle royale, but the game is sorely missing one popular feature that the original game had: small-scale maps and Resurgence mode.

Rebirth Island, a map based on Alcatraz, was a mainstay in Warzone throughout most of its duration. The smaller map was later accompanied by Fortune’s Keep, another small location, both of which catered to the fast-paced Resurgence mode.

In Resurgence, players are able to respawn as long as their teammates survive a timer. That timer gets longer with each successive death, but the mode was a huge hit for many, not just including those who were using it to level their favorite weapons.

Here’s when you can expect to play Rebirth Resurgence in Warzone 2.

When will Resurgence come to Warzone 2?

At Warzone 2’s launch, there is currently no Rebirth Island map or even a Resurgence mode to play. There isn’t even a Plunder mode, which was also extremely popular in Warzone 1 for its ability to easily level up weapons.

For now, the best mode to level up weapons in Warzone 2 is DMZ. But one day down the line, if Resurgence makes a return to the battle royale game, that will likely become a popular mode for many players.

Warzone 1 has returned as Warzone Caldera, but the map named in the title is the only one that is playable anymore. Both Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep are gone, leaving players who enjoyed the smaller maps stuck between some unfortunate choices.

Currently, Activision has not revealed specific plans for smaller maps in Warzone 2. But it’s highly likely that they will be added to the game in one form or another eventually. This could mean the return of Fortune’s Keep or Rebirth Island, or it could be a new small map entirely. With the small maps, Resurgence will likely be included.

What is your highest number of eliminations in a single game of Rebirth Resurgence Solos? 👀



We wanna see the proof ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/QPFJs7LfeW — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 23, 2022

For now, players must wait and see what the plans are for small-scale maps in Warzone 2. But it’s a safe bet that one day down the line, in a new content season, there will be something big for Resurgence fans to hold on to.