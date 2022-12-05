An image of a new Warzone 2 map leaked online, and copyright takedowns make it seem legit

A new image of a small-scale Warzone 2 map built for the Resurgence game mode and more has popped up online, and it seems like it’s legitimate.

The image started making the rounds on social media on Sunday night, and in just a few hours, they started disappearing thanks to copyright takedowns. Posts featuring the overhead map image now read “media not displayed, this image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder.”

Since the takedowns are occurring, it seems like the image is a legitimate one. The overhead image is still viewable online in some areas but is quickly being removed.

The image looks like a screenshot from a PC, with the “Activate Windows” pop-up message visible on the bottom right. But it also includes some text on the top left, stating that the map supports three game modes: Resurgence for about 50 players, a Ground War area for 24-vs-24 multiplayer, and also DMZ mode.

The island location in the image features several named points of interest, including Greenhouses Town Center, Industrial Ruins, Beach Club, Shipwreck, Residential, Apartments, Power Plant, Port, and Castle.

Judging from the names of the locales, the map could be similar or a direct copy of the area in the MW2 campaign mission “Recon by Fire.”

Resurgence players have been left out in the cold by both Warzone 2 and Warzone Caldera. Since the first game has been brought back online, it only features the Caldera map and no option for Resurgence on maps like Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep.

The new map is likely still in development, but will probably be added to the game as part of a new seasonal update in the coming year.