How to watch KEEMSTAR’s Warzone Wednesday for June 10

After a three-week hiatus, KEEMSTAR’s Warzone Wednesday tournament is finally back with $20,000 on the line for some of the best Call of Duty battle royale slayers in the game.

Vikkstar and WarsZ will be looking to win an incredible fourth week in a row after taking home the title in weeks six, seven, and eight. The duo seems to be unstoppable, but the field is stacked with many powerful teams.

In this week’s tournament, two teams of two will form a four-player squad and play through games of Warzone to see who can score the most kills. Teams then advance in the bracket to play against other duos.

Some of this week’s participants include:

Aydan and Mutex

Tourva and Censor

Bobbypoff and Tommey

Symfuhny and HusKerrs

Vikkstar123 and WarsZ

Trainwrecks and Felo

NICKMERCS and Swagg

DougisRaw and TeePee

IcemanIsaac and Wuskin

Speros and Dwarf_Mamba

FaZe Testyment and Avxry

Calfreezy and Zerker

KingRichard and Jukeyz

How to watch Warzone Wednesday

You can find most of the streams for Warzone Wednesday in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Twitch directory. Some players will also be streaming on YouTube, so that directory will have a few competitors too.

There’s also a main stream on KEEMSTAR’s Twitch channel that will cover all of the games as a hub of sorts, complete with commentary.

Warzone Wednesday starts today at 3pm CT. The bracket can be found here.