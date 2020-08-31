August comes to a close today, signaling that an end to the summer of 2020 is near. But the Call of Duty: Warzone action continues to heat up thanks to Cash App.

Cash App’s $60,000 Warzone tournament kicks off this afternoon, featuring some of the biggest names in Call of Duty content creation, like NICKMERCS, Nadeshot, Symfuhny, and many more.

With the winning team set to take home $10,000, the stakes will be high and the matches will be sweaty. It’s a must-watch event for any fan of Warzone or competitive battle royales, especially considering that Cash App will be giving away $25,000 to the winning team’s subscribers.

The full bracket for the tournament can be viewed on Boom’s website, but here are some of the notable duos participating in the event:

NICKMERCS and Nio

Karma and DougisRaw

Aydan and Mutex

Symfuhny and HusKerrs

KingRichard and Jukeyz

Nadeshot and Cloakzy

Tfue and SuperEvan

Trainwreckstv and FeLo

Pamaj and Skyz

How to watch Cash App’s $60,000 Warzone tournament

The action begins on Aug. 31 at 2pm CT. You can find most of the streams for the tournament in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Twitch directory.

The main channel for all of the games will be the Cash App Twitch channel. The event will be commentated by casters covering all of the action between the duos fighting it out.

But you can also watch the perspective of its participants for a better view of the fight. Some players will be streaming on YouTube too, so that directory will have a few competitors.