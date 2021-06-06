How to unmute teammates in Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the most popular battle royale titles on the market and allows players to take on dozens of teams as they navigate across Verdansk.

Cooperating with teammates is an essential part of Warzone, since most players cannot take on entire teams by themselves. It’s impossible to communicate with teammates if they’re muted, though, and it can be tricky to unmute teammates in the heat of battle.

If your teammates are muted in Warzone, you can highlight their name in the pre-game lobby and press A on Xbox consoles or X on PlayStation consoles to unmute them. PC players just need to click their teammates and toggle the mute option.

If you’re playing a public match with random teammates, you might need to check your settings to hear them. Make sure the option to mute all players except your party is turned off, which should allow you to communicate with your teammates.

Those playing with friends on other platforms need to enable cross-platform chat is enabled by navigating to the Account tab. Make sure the cross-play communication option is enabled, and your friends on other consoles or platforms will be able to hear you.

These methods should allow you to unmute your teammates as needed regardless if they’re in your party or random players you meet online. If you encounter a bug still preventing you from unmuting your teammates, restarting the game usually resolves any issue.