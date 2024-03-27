How to unlock the Rook blueprint in MW3 and Warzone

Season two is winding down in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, but there’s still one weekly reward left to earn.

Week eight’s reward is called Rook, and it’s not an Aftermarket Part or Conversion Kit like in previous weeks. But this item is needed as the final reward to unlock the highly anticipated Rotten Inferno weapon camo, which is season two’s awesome, animated seasonal camo.

Here’s everything to know about season two’s final weekly challenge unlock in MW3.

What is Rook in MW3?

Decent build. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rook is a blueprint for the HRM-9 SMG. It’s the unlock challenge for the final week, week eight, of MW3’s season two. It can be unlocked by finishing challenges in MW3 multiplayer, MW3 Zombies, or Warzone.

Muzzle: S-37C DL Breacher Device S

S-37C DL Breacher Device S Barrel: Thorn-90 Barrel

Thorn-90 Barrel Laser: STOVL TAC Laser

STOVL TAC Laser Underbarrel: XTEN TX-12 Handstop

XTEN TX-12 Handstop Rear Grip: TAC Handler Grip

MW3 week eight challenges in season two

Get them done, soldier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You only need to complete any five challenges from week eight to unlock the unique blueprint. Here are all of the possible challenges to complete to get the Rook blueprint for the HRM-9.

MW3 multiplayer

Get three operator longshot kills with the JAK Glassless Optic equipped to a recommended weapon.

Get five operator kills while sliding or in midair with a recommended weapon.

Get three operator longshot kills with the Tyrant 762 Kit equipped to the Longbow.

Get three operator melee double kills.

Get three operator double kills with the JAK Maglift Mod equipped to the Haymaker.

Get seven operator Tac Stance kills with the Backsaw Conversion Kit equipped to the Holger 556.

Get three operator First Blood or Kingslayer kills with a recommended handgun.

MW3 Zombies

Get 300 Toxic damage kills with a recommended weapon.

Get 350 kills while moving with a recommended SMG.

Get 250 critical kills with the Longbow.

Get 50 kills without dying 10 times with a recommended weapon.

Get 250 fire damage kills with the Haymaker.

Get 500 kills with a Pack-a-Punched Holger 556.

Get five rapid kills 15 times with a recommended handgun.

Warzone

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 loot caches in the northwest region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo).

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 loot caches in the eastern region (Military Base or Farms).

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 loot caches in the southern region (City, Suburbs, Manor).

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 loot caches in the central region (Old Town, Low Town).

In Warzone, place in the top 10 five times or complete a Covert Exfil.

In Warzone, complete 15 contracts.

In Warzone, get 40 operator kills or kill assists with a recommended weapon.

