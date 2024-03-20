How to unlock the JAK Outlaw-277 Kit in MW3 and Warzone

The latest Aftermarket Part in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone has arrived with the JAK Outlaw-277 Kit.

This Conversion Kit transforms a popular weapon into a completely different gun, and it seems as though it may be quite powerful when it comes to multiplayer or battle royale matches thanks to its increase in power.

Here’s how to get the JAK-Outlaw 277 Kit in MW3 and Warzone.

What is the JAK Outlaw-277 Kit in MW3?

The JAK Outlaw-277 Kit is an Aftermarket Part and Conversion Kit for the BAS-B battle rifle in MW3 and Warzone. This Conversion Kit “transforms the BAS-B into a lever-action rifle, slowing fire rate but vastly improving accuracy for deadlier precision.”

How to get the JAK Outlaw-277 Kit in MW3

To unlock the JAK Outlaw-277 Kit, you must finish any five challenges from week seven in season two of MW3. The challenges can be completed in MW3 multiplayer, MW3 Zombies, or Warzone.

Here is the full list of challenges that can be completed to unlock the kit.

MW3 multiplayer

Get 20 Operator Clean Kills with iron sights equipped to a recommended marksman rifle.

Get 20 operator headshot kills with recommended handguns.

Get 10 operator quickscope kills with a sight equipped to a recommended marksman rifle.

Get 10 Operator Clean Kills with a recommended battle rifle set to single fire mode.

Get seven operator longshot kills with a recommended marksman rifle.

Get 15 operator Tac Stance kills with recommended marksman rifles.

Get three operator kills with one magazine five times with recommended snipers.

MW3 Zombies

Get 10 special zombie kills with a recommended marksman rifle.

Get 250 critical kills with a recommended handgun.

Get 300 kills with a recommended marksman rifle while Deadshot Daiquiri is active.

Get 50 Mercenary kills in semi-auto fire mode with a recommended battle rifle.

Get 200 kills with a recommended marksman rifle while Juggernog is active.

Get 200 kills in the Low Threat Zone with a recommended Legendary (orange) weapon.

Get 10 kills without being hit 20 times with a recommended sniper.

Warzone

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 operator kills in the northwest region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo).

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 operator kills in the eastern region (Military Base or Farms).

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 operator kills in the southern region (City, Suburbs, Manor).

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 operator kills in the central region (Old Town, Low Town).

In Warzone, place in the top 10 five times or complete a Covert Exfil.

In Warzone, complete 15 contracts.

In Warzone, open 50 loot caches.

