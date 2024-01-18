How to get special zombie Kills fast in MW3 Zombies

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3‘s Zombies mode is a new take on two old formulas, mixing DMZ with the undead for a new mode. Like its predecessor, though, you’ll encounter some specific objectives, such as getting a bunch of special zombie kills.

Recommended Videos

Despite their name, special zombies will be a common sight in CoD: MWZ. You’ll encounter them more easily in higher-threat areas, but they have some reliable spawns across all threat levels. This comes in handy when you want to kill special zombies fast, such as for a weapon challenge or if you’re grinding camos.

Here’s how you can farm any special zombie kills in MWZ if you don’t need a specific type of undead.

Best places to farm special zombie kills in MW3 Zombies

If you’re looking to put any special zombies on the other side of your barrel, this list encompasses places where you can find all types of special zombies. We’ve also pointed out which zombies are more likely to spawn from each method if you need them for specific objectives.

Exfil farming (Manglers)

If you’re ever asking yourself “how can I do something quickly” in Zombies, the answer will probably be Exfil farming. This method got nerfed early into the launch of MWZ, but it gained a severe buff with the release of season one and is back to its former glory.

Calling an Exfil will send a horde of zombies your way, with a handful of Manglers spawning per Exfil. If you want to get your killing spree going, this may be the best way to do so, though you won’t get much cash out of it.

Escort contracts (Manglers, Disciples)

Escort contracts are one of our favorites thanks to the sheer mayhem they bring—including loads of special zombies to maul down. They’re a good way to get kills, level weapons, and take down a bunch of special zombies. As a bonus, you get a nice paycheck at the end.

Walking around in the orange zone (Manglers, Mimics, Disciples)

If you’re walking through the second threat zone, you’ll stumble upon several special zombies without trying. Manglers, Mimics, and Disciples can be lounging around the not-so-scenic Urzikstan in Zombies, and they make for perfect targets to find while you’re running from point A to point B or looking for anything in particular.

Infested Strongholds (Mimics)

Infested Strongholds follow the same principle as walking around in tier one. They’ll usually have a Mimic in them regardless of the threat zone (if you haven’t found it, odds are it’s disguised and will find you first). If you’re walking around the area and think you’re up for the task, heading into these buildings can grant you a couple of kills under your belt.

Eliminate the Bounty contracts (Manglers, Mimics, Disciples)

Surprisingly, we don’t always recommend farming large numbers of special zombie kills on the Eliminate the Bounty contracts. These missions give you a souped-up version of the Infested you want to kill, so if you’re all about gunning down as many as you can, as quickly as you can, this probably won’t work as well.

That said, there is a caveat: This can be a decent way to rack up a few special zombie kills if you’re passing by or if you want to ensure specific zombies spawn for missions, provided you and your squad have the firepower to make short work of them. If you want to find Disciples, for instance, you can try to track down a bounty contract in the mid-threat zone, though you could get a Mimic instead.