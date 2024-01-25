When is Covert Exfil coming to Warzone?

Covert Exfil introduces a secondary win condition, but community members still have a wait ahead of them before testing the new feature out in Warzone.

In a blog on Jan. 9, Raven Software announced Weapon Cases and Covert Exfils, which go hand-in-hand. If a player can survive a match with a Weapon Case, their team earns exclusive rewards. But it’s difficult to survive an entire match, so Covert Exfils provide an opportunity to leave a match early.

The Weapons Case comes packed with goodies. Image via Activision

Both features directly oppose the traditional battle royale formula, and Raven Software’s gamble didn’t pay off. Community feedback forced the devs to change paths three days after the blog dropped before the feature saw the light of day.

When is the Covert Exfil feature coming to Warzone?

At the moment, Raven has yet to announce when Covert Exfil will be introduced to Warzone.

Covert Exfil was initially scheduled to be part of the Season One Reloaded update, but one week before the patch went live, Raven Software walked back that timeline. “Over the last few days, we’ve seen your feedback about the Covert Exfil feature,” the devs said. “[We] have decided not to launch it in standard Battle Royale with Season 1 Reloaded next week.”

Despite pushback, Raven Software did implement mechanisms to prevent players from abusing the secondary win condition. Covert Exfils come at a high price and there are only five available to purchase per match. Additionally, successfully completing an exfil does not count toward a nuke win streak and has its own separate leaderboard stat.

Also, once a team locates a Weapon Case, they are marked for all enemies in the match. Raven Software defended the future from detractors. “We believe that Covert Exfil and its gameplay loop, paired with the Weapons Case, will make for an exciting addition to Warzone,” they continued in their announcement about the delay. “That said, we’ll instead launch both of these features in an upcoming dedicated mode.”

The devs did not provide a timeframe for when that limited-time game mode will go live.