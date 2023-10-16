How to unlock the COR 45 in Modern Warfare 3

Not all weapons are readily available in the Modern Warfare 3 beta just yet, including the Glock-18-inspired COR 45. This pistol is a highly sophisticated weapon sporting high damage and low recoil and can be tailored to suit any situation.

The COR 45 is especially great in close-quarters situations or when you run out of primary ammo. The pistol’s many attachments can turn it into a pseudo-SMG, making it look and play more like an Uzi than a Glock. Sledgehammer Games has decided to leave the COR 45 locked, even if you reach the beta’s max level, 20. But there’s still a relatively quick and easy method to unlock and level up MW3‘s compact beast.

How to get the COR 45 in MW3

You will have to reach the maximum level of 20, which will unlock the Gunner vest. MW3‘s multiplayer features a myriad of different tactical equipment that function similarly to perks. After reaching level 20, follow these steps:

Equip the Gunner vest.

Switch back to an Engineer vest.

The COR 45 will be equipped in your secondary but will still say “locked.”

Best equipment for COR 45 in MW3

COR 45 is MW3‘s version of one of the most famous real-life guns, the Glock-18. Just like the real thing, the COR 45 is a compact, fast, and punishing handgun with a ton of space for customization. It works best on tight MW3 beta maps such as Rust, where speed and dexterity are your primary concerns.

For that reason, the COR 45 should be paired with equipment utilizing your swiftness:

Infantry vest

Quick-grip gloves

Lightweight boots

Ghost T/V camo

Flash grenade

Semtex

