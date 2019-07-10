How to unlock Reaper in CoD: Black Ops 4

Another popular Black Ops III specialist has come to Black Ops 4 as a part of Operation Apocalypse Z.

Reaper is now available in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 in the game’s contraband system. This, very much like Spectre from the last operation, will bring back one of Black Ops III’s most popular specialists with some slightly-different abilities.

Similarly to its Black Ops III version, Reaper will use the Scythe as its specialist weapon. The Radar Shroud will replace the Psychosis ability as well.

Unlocking Reaper is pretty easy. Once players complete Tier One of Operation Apocalypse Z’s contraband system, Reaper will be available to use in Multiplayer. To complete the the first tier, players can use their Daily Tier Skip by winning a Multiplayer game, earning a Merit in Blackout, or reaching round 15 in a Zombies Classic game.

For those that do not want to play any games without Reaper can purchase the first tier for 100 CoD Points.