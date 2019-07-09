The newest major Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 update is set to be downloaded on PlayStation 4.

Black Ops 4 update version 1.20 is now live. It’s a 12.765 GB download file on PS4. But similar to most Call of Duty updates, the patch notes for version 1.20 haven’t been released yet along with the actual download file.

Treyarch Studios on Twitter Coming this week in #BlackOps4 on PS4: * #AlphaOmega in Zombies * Reaper’s Multiplayer debut * Sticks and Stones in MP * 3 Black Ops Pass MP maps * New Blackout map updates * Nightfall descends on Alcatraz + much more

Luckily for Call of Duty fans, we have a good idea of what to expect from update version 1.20. Operation Apocalypse Z goes live today, bringing hordes of the undead to all of the Black Ops 4 modes. Reaper, a new Specialist previously seen in Black Ops III, will be added to Black Ops 4, along with a new Zombies map, Alpha Omega. New weapons, maps, game modes, cosmetic items, and more are also expected to join the game in update version 1.20.

This article will be updated when the patch notes are released.