The Kastov platform has its own shotgun now, so it's time to get pumped.

Shotgun fans have reason to be very excited about season two of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

One of five new weapons joining the game in the wintry season is a shotgun, and it sounds like it’s going to be devastating to deal with at close range. It’s a perfect addition to the game, especially for the small-scale Ashika Island Warzone 2 map, and it’s called the KV Broadside.

“Bringing the power of the 12 gauge to the Kastov Platform, the KV Broadside is the fastest-firing semi-auto firearm in the shotgun class,” Activision’s description of the gun said. “Destroys targets at close range with impunity.”

By description alone, the KV Broadside sounds like it could be a menace on small maps, especially Shipment and Shoot House in MW2 multiplayer. Once it’s leveled up, it could be really powerful, but it needs to be unlocked first.

Here’s how to unlock the new shotgun coming to MW2 in season two.

How to unlock the KV Broadside shotgun in MW2 and Warzone 2

Image via Activision

Season two’s new shotgun is part of the battle pass, meaning that it can be unlocked for free simply by playing MW2 or Warzone 2. You’ll need some unlock tokens, but once you’ve leveled up through the pass to unlock the appropriate node, the KV Broadside can be yours.

Once season two is live on Feb. 15, this article will be updated with an image of the pass, showing where you will need to go to unlock the new shotgun, including the best pathway through the battle pass to get it done as fast as possible.