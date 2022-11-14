How to redeem MW2 Mountain Dew XP codes

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has taken its place on both retail and digital shelves. Though countless fans wait for the franchise’s newest iteration every year, CoD also tries its best to draw in first-timers through various promotions, which is the case for MW2.

One of the latest MW2 promotions is with Mountain Dew, where players receive Double XP codes. Until Dec. 31, players from the U.S. and Canada will be able to claim a Double XP code with each eligible purchase.

Once you get a hold of a Double XP code, you’ll need to redeem it to activate it in MW2. Here’s how you can do that.

Where to redeem MW2 Mountain Dew XP codes

Head over to mtndewgaming.com.

Log in to your Activision account.

Enter or copy/paste your code from the MTN Dew Bottle.

Which Mountain Dew product should you buy to unlock MW2 bonuses?

Not all Mountain Dew products come with MW2 codes. If you’re headed to the store to pick up some, you should keep an eye on the bottles or packaging for any disclaimers. Here are all the Mountain Dew products that come with MW2 redeemable codes.

12 packs: 60 minutes of Dual XP + 75 CoD Points

16oz Mountain Dew Game Fuel: 15 minutes Dual XP

20oz Mountain Dew bottles: 30 minutes Dual XP

24 packs: 120 minutes Dual XP and 150 CoD Points

The products listed above will all come with redeem codes that you will manually need to apply to your account before you can start using them.