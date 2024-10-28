How to redeem EE Black Ops 6 operator skin

British mobile network EE has teamed up with Call of Duty to offer exclusive in-game items for Black Ops 6, including a snazzy operator skin, weapon charm, and more.

Considering Black Ops 6 hasn’t been out for long, cosmetic customization options in multiplayer are, to an extent, fairly limited. But EE is giving U.K.-based players the chance to stand out from the rest early on!

How to get free EE Black Ops 6 items

Claiming free items for Call of Duty has never been easier, and here is everything you need to know about getting your hands on EE’s latest offer.

Exclusive Black Ops 6 operator skin. Image via EE

To claim the exclusive EE Black Ops 6 items, you must either be a current EE customer or purchase Call of Duty Black Ops 6 through the EE store.

Current EE customers can simply text “BLACKOPS6” to 150 to receive a unique code to redeem via the Call of Duty website. Meanwhile, those who purchase Black Ops 6 as a standalone product from the EE store will also qualify for the exclusive items.

All Black Ops 6 EE items

By texting “BLACKOPS6” to 150 or purchasing the game through the EE store, you will gain access to four exclusive multiplayer items. These include:

Hella Chill Operator Skin

Coin Operated Weapon Charm

Arcade Avenger Emblem

90s Chic Calling Card

Exclusive Black Ops 6 items. Image via EE

Whether you are an active EE customer or have yet to buy the game, this is a great way to get some exclusive Black Ops 6 items for free.

If you want to benefit from even more in-game freebies, be sure to check out the Black Ops 6 Monster Energy promo, which includes a slick-looking weapon skin for the LR 7.62 sniper rifle.

Do you plan on taking advantage of the EE Black Ops 6 offer? Let us know in the comments below.

