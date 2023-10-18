How to play Zombie Royale in The Haunting event for Call of Duty

Halloween is close at hand and to celebrate, gamers can dive headfirst into Zombie Royale in Warzone’s The Haunting event. If you’re looking to spend your waking hours in The Haunting playlist, but you’re confused as to when it begins, you’ve come to the right place.

Warzone players will likely be ecstatic as the mid-season update unveils the game’s newest mode. Fans can also look forward to updates tackling various bugs lingering in their Warzone matches.

This free content update sets to bring in tons of horror-franchise cameos for this spooky season. Gamers will have to try and survive as a plague of the undead attempts to squeeze the last remnants of life out of the server.

How to play Zombie Royale in The Haunting in Warzone and MW2

Follow the roadmap. Image via Activision

The Haunting playlist will be added on Friday, Oct. 20 at 11am CT with Zombie Royale as one of its biggest features. To win Zombie Royale in Warzone, you’ll have to survive as long as possible, beating the other members in your lobby.

To win, you’ll have to outlast each opponent and also survive against their second life as a zombie. Each person, upon their death, will return as a zombie.

Their goal is to come back to life using syringes found across Al Mazrah. If you and your squad survive as the final zombie has been eliminated, you’ll emerge victorious. Be careful, these zombies have powerups.

What else is coming in The Haunting event in Warzone?

Here’s all you need to know. Image via Activision

Operation Nightmare

In both DMZ and Battle Royale, Al Mazrah is going dark with a nighttime version of the same big map. Some points on the map will be overhauled with a spooky Halloween theme.

Gamers will also be able to battle it out against new familiar enemies from other titles and grind through new challenges to help players get their hands on new blueprints.

Vondead

Fend for your lives. Image via Activision

The newest map, Vondel, will see a special Halloween face-lift, with the entire map covered by a dark and scary sky as blood flows through its canals. The entire landscape will be littered with fire and ransacked buildings, giving the whole map a scarier feeling for your CoD games.

About the author