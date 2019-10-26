How to play split screen multiplayer in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has arrived, so it’s about time to jump into the series’ well-known multiplayer game mode to play against others from around the globe.

Of course, online multiplayer isn’t the only way to play with friends, however. The series is allowing players in the same room to team up cooperatively through split-screen multiplayer during the game’s campaign.

But how on earth do you activate split screen multiplayer? Well, it’s quite easy.

The first thing you will need to do is make sure a second controller is connected to your system. Then, when in a campaign mission, all you need to do is press the X or A button depending on if you are using a PS4 or Xbox One controller to join the game.

Then, the second player will be prompted to sign into an Activision account to start playing. This is mandatory, so make sure you set one up for your buddy if you haven’t already.

Once you do that, you will be free to play co-op with a friend. Don’t expect to be able to play the game online in split screen, however, since this option only exists for the game’s campaign mode.