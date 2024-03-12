Category:
How to get the Mag of Holding in MW3 Zombies

Could we combines this with a side of infinity ammo?
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
Published: Mar 12, 2024 10:35 am
A player aims a colorful weapon and fires in front of a car on Shoot House in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3.
Image via Activision

An empty magazine can be the end for you in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies mode. If you don’t have backup, reloading might allow zombies to outnumber you, but you may not need to worry about all this when you get the Mag of Holding in MW3 Zombies.

The list of new Schematics in MW3 Zombies season two features powerful weapons and vehicles. Considering my love for the vehicles in the game, I first decided to get the Blood Burner Key, but my path first crossed with the Mag of Holding Schematics, which was an appreciated surprise.

How to unlock the Mag of Holding Schematic in MW3 Zombies

Mag of Holding in Modern Warfare 3.
Use this with the Lockwood 300. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Mag of Holding Schematic in MW3 Zombies, you need to complete Dark Aether Rift contracts. When you complete a contract, you’ll have a chance to receive Mag of Holding and other items. If you’re yet to unlock the Dark Aether Rift, you can complete the Countermeasures Act IV story mission.

You might need to complete more than a few contracts to get the Mag of Holding since it isn’t a guaranteed drop. Dark Aether Rift contract rewards include high-value drops and you might also receive items like the V-R11 Wonder Weapon in the process.

What does the Mag of Holding do in MW3 Zombies?

Mag of Holding’s item effect in MW3 Zombies allows players to continue using their weapon without reloading. When you start using Mag of Holding, your weapon will use bullets from the total available pool, bypassing the reload animation and saving you plenty of time from animations in the process.

How to use the Mag of Holding in MW3 Zombies

To use the Mag of Holding in MW3 Zombies, you need to equip your weapon first. Open your inventory and click on your weapon to upgrade it.

You should note that while there won’t be any reload animations with Mag of Holding, you’ll still have a total bullet count, meaning this attachment won’t give you an unlimited ammo supply in Call of Duty.

Warzone Mobile could get input-based Ranked Play matchmaking, and CoD fans are furious
Warzone Mobile screenshot of Shipment gameplay
Category: CoD
CoD
Warzone Mobile could get input-based Ranked Play matchmaking, and CoD fans are furious
Matt Porter Matt Porter Mar 12, 2024
The best RAM-9 loadout and class setup in MW3 season 2
The RAM-9 SMG in MW3
Category: CoD
CoD
The best RAM-9 loadout and class setup in MW3 season 2
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Mar 11, 2024
The best SVA 545 loadout and class setup in MW3 season 2
The SVA 545 assault rifle from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.
Category: CoD
CoD
The best SVA 545 loadout and class setup in MW3 season 2
Scott Duwe and others Scott Duwe and others Mar 11, 2024
Gökhan Çakır
Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.