How to get the Mag of Holding in MW3 Zombies

An empty magazine can be the end for you in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies mode. If you don’t have backup, reloading might allow zombies to outnumber you, but you may not need to worry about all this when you get the Mag of Holding in MW3 Zombies.

The list of new Schematics in MW3 Zombies season two features powerful weapons and vehicles. Considering my love for the vehicles in the game, I first decided to get the Blood Burner Key, but my path first crossed with the Mag of Holding Schematics, which was an appreciated surprise.

How to unlock the Mag of Holding Schematic in MW3 Zombies

Use this with the Lockwood 300. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Mag of Holding Schematic in MW3 Zombies, you need to complete Dark Aether Rift contracts. When you complete a contract, you’ll have a chance to receive Mag of Holding and other items. If you’re yet to unlock the Dark Aether Rift, you can complete the Countermeasures Act IV story mission.

You might need to complete more than a few contracts to get the Mag of Holding since it isn’t a guaranteed drop. Dark Aether Rift contract rewards include high-value drops and you might also receive items like the V-R11 Wonder Weapon in the process.

What does the Mag of Holding do in MW3 Zombies?

Mag of Holding’s item effect in MW3 Zombies allows players to continue using their weapon without reloading. When you start using Mag of Holding, your weapon will use bullets from the total available pool, bypassing the reload animation and saving you plenty of time from animations in the process.

How to use the Mag of Holding in MW3 Zombies

To use the Mag of Holding in MW3 Zombies, you need to equip your weapon first. Open your inventory and click on your weapon to upgrade it.

You should note that while there won’t be any reload animations with Mag of Holding, you’ll still have a total bullet count, meaning this attachment won’t give you an unlimited ammo supply in Call of Duty.