How to get the Blood Burner Key in MW3 Zombies

Each Call of Duty patch tends to be feature-rich, adding various content to all the available game modes. With the release of MW3 Season Two Reloaded, the Blood Burner became the talk of Zombies, and all motorcycles come with a key.

Recommended Videos

Upon seeing the new Schematics in MW3 Zombies season two, I set my sights on the Blood Burner Key. Getting this key seemed like the best route for me to try out the new Blood Burner Motorcycle whenever I wanted.

How to unlock the Blood Burner Key Schematic in MW3 Zombies

You’ll be the talk of your lobby. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Blood Burner Key Schematic in MW3 Zombies, you need to complete the Countermeasures story mission. You can start this Act IV mission via the Call of Duty MW3 Zombies menu, where you’ll find the story missions.

The Countermeasures mission will lead you to the Dark Aether Rift. Once you beat the mission inside, the Dark Aether Rift will remain at your service, allowing you to complete contracts inside, which are the best source of Blood Burner Key Schematics.

The Blood Burner Key Schematic isn’t a guaranteed drop. You’ll only have a chance to get it after completing contracts inside the Dark Aether Rift. The drop rate for this item is currently unknown, but considering the other Dark Aether Rift rewards are relatively sweet, you should rack up some valuable loot in the process.

Interact with as many blue bunnies as possible while hoping for an early Blood Burner Key Schematics drop since the Schematics loot pool is quite packed. After successfully getting the Schematic, don’t forget to prioritize exfiling in MW3 Zombies so you can start using the Wonder Vehicle in your next game.

Where to find the Blood Burner Wonder Vehicle MW3 Zombies

There’s another way to get the Blood Burner motorcycle in MW3 Zombies, but it also requires a decent amount of luck. This Wonder Vehicle spawns randomly on the map, and you can run into it during a MW3 Zombies match and drive it.

Unlocking the Blood Burner Key Schematic will be a more reliable way of using this vehicle, however, since it’ll always be a call away.