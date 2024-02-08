How to get and use the new Schematics in MW3 Zombies season 2

Schematics are crucial to success in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3’s PvE open-world Zombies mode. These items allow players to craft Acquisitions in the main menu, meaning you can start your run with buffs like enhanced weapons, Perk-a-Colas, or ammo mods.

Typically, some of the standard Schematics are earned by completing story act missions, while others drop randomly after completing contracts while in certain tiers on the map. But you’ll see in your Schematic crafting menu a tab called Classified, featuring some Ultra Rare and Legendary items you can bring with you.

Here’s all you need to know about these Classified Schematics in season two of CoD: MW3 Zombies.

How to get the new MW3 Zombies season two Schematics

Following the start of MW3 season two on Feb. 7, the new Classified Schematics are not listed in the Classified section in Zombies. It appears the new Zombies content, including the second Dark Aether Rift and the new Warlord, is not going to be added until several weeks into the season, most likely during the midseason update.

I will not be waiting patiently for these. Image via Activision

There will be three new Classified Schematics that will eventually be added to season two:

Mags of Holding : Feed ammunition automatically into your weapon without reloading.

: Feed ammunition automatically into your weapon without reloading. Blood Burner Key : Instantly summon the Blood Burner Wonder Vehicle.

: Instantly summon the Blood Burner Wonder Vehicle. V-R11 Wonder Weapon: Turns zombies into friendly mercenaries, turns mercenaries into friendly zombies.

Based on how you’re able to obtain the current crop of Classified Schematics, it seems very likely that getting the new ones will require you to complete contracts in the second Dark Aether Rift once it is added to the map.

Currently, the three actively obtainable Classified Schematics (Dog Bone, Golden Armor Plate carrier, and the Aether Blade) are acquired by completing three contracts in the Dark Aether Rift.