Countermeasures is a new story mission that takes place in Act IV of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, added during the Season Two Reloaded midseason update.

The Countermeasures mission progresses the Zombies story further, features some extra challenging versions of traditional contracts, and lets you take on two challenging special-type zombies. It’s also an important stepping stone toward getting back to the Dark Aether, where you can unlock the new Classified schematics.

How to complete Countermeasures in MW3 Zombies

To start Countermeasures, select it from the Story Mission section of the MWZ menu. Even if you haven’t completed any missions from other acts, you should be able to select Countermeasures and set it to active.

Reach the anomaly entrance

Once in-game, head to the anomaly marked on your map with a starred exfil icon (this is the story mission icon). While it may be a little different for others, my marker was in the High Threat area. You can take your time improving gear before heading to the anomaly, as your mission timer will reset once you’re in.

You will find some resistance at the anomaly entrance. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Dark Aether Rift where the Countermeasure mission takes place is a Medium Threat area. We recommend you take:

Two weapons with at least level one Pack-a-Punch, but preferably one weapon should be level two Pack-a-Punch.

An upgraded gas mask and/or several spare gas masks.

Hold your interact button at the anomaly, then open your Tac-Map to vote to enter the Dark Aether Rift. After a countdown, you will load up the mission.

Escort the ACV

Once you load, head to the nearby distress signal marked with the winged serpent icon. Once you reach the upstairs of the marked building, head back out to the marked ACV.

The next part is essentially a long Escort contract mission cut up into parts. Your best bet will be to stand up on the ACV while you, your teammates, and AI allies pick off charging zombies. After the first part, you’ll need to eliminate a source of disruption. Head to the pulsing tower giving off interference, and defeat the special Mimic named Zapps that fires off electrical pulses.

Meet Zapps. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

After another escort section, you’ll arrive at a mall that you’ll need to clear like it’s an Infested Stronghold. There are 15 spores between the two floors. There should be a spore in each stairwell corner. They’re also located on the walls and in stores. This is where your extra gas masks will come in, but there are also some spares littered around the store. Once you’ve cleared all these spores, return to the ACV.

Outlast the zombie horde and defeat

Once all the Terminus agents are together, you’ll have to go to the anomaly site, and complete what is effectively an Outlast contract mission. Stay in the area until the device is charged to 100 percent, after which a new boss zombie named Krawvir will appear.

Get it online then survive. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Krawvir is an extra strong Mangler type with increased health and an EMP pulse, so keep your distance while you break his armor and pelt him with damage from a distance. Defeating him drops a Zombies rift reward containing a Drum as well as additional rewards like a Perk-a-Cola, Aether Tool, or a Classified item like the Mags of Holding.

Extract via the anomaly portal on stage to exit the Dark Aether, start the next cinematic, and complete Countermeasures, earning 10,000 XP and the Monkey Business charm.