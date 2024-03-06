Call of Duty Zombies fans, your time has finally come. Modern Warfare 3’s latest update has added new Zombies content to the game, so grab your favorite undead-slaying loadout and get ready to party.

MWZ got off to a hot start at MW3’s launch with a lot of fun to discover inside of Urzikstan, including multiple story missions and numerous challenges. The content has slowed since then, but Season Two Reloaded brings the most to the mode in quite some time.

Here’s what’s coming in MWZ’s first substantial update since season one.

MW3 Zombies patch notes: Season Two Reloaded

Time to drop back in Urzikstan. Image via Activision

A new story mission is just the beginning of MWZ’s new content in Season Two Reloaded, and players looking to hop back in to Urzikstan will find new challenges and items that await them.

Containment Levels

Gotta squash ’em. Image via Activision

A new tiered Exfil streak, called Containment Levels, is a system that offers increasingly better rewards the more you survive deployments in MWZ. Failing to exfil will knock players down a single tier, but here are the rewards for the tiers for surviving successive exfils:

Tier one – Level two: Start with 500 Essence

Tier two – Level five: Start with five Armor Plates

Tier three – Level eight: Start with 1,000 Essence

Tier four – Level 12: 30 percent discount on Perk-A-Cola machine costs.

Tier five – Level 20: Start with 1,500 Essence.

Tier six – Level 30: 30 percent bonus on Contract Essence Rewards

Tier seven – Level 40: Start with 2,500 Essence.

Tier eight – Level 50: 50 percent discount on Mystery Box costs.

Tier nine – Level 75: Start with 5,000 Essence.

Tier 10 – Level 100: 20 percent discount on Pack-A-Punch costs.

New story mission and Dark Aether Rift

The Dark Aether awaits. Image via Activision

Finally, a new story mission comes to MWZ in Season Two Reloaded, when all members of Operation Deadbolt are asked to investigate a new anomaly.

“Terminus Outcomes is becoming bolder and has followed your squad into the Dark Aether,” Activision said. “Lean on your expert guide, Sergei Ravenov, to assess the situation, defeat the mercenaries, and survive the Dark Aether.”

Once the story mission is finished, a new Dark Aether Rift will open up. Inside, “cryptic clues” await for players to solve, complete challenges, and earn rewards like new schematics.

New Warlord: Keres

A new foe. Image via Activision

The new Warlord Keres can be found inside of the Killhouse at Orlov Military Base, where her fortress will be “well-defended by soldiers, snipers turrets, traps, and poison gas grenades,” so gas masks will be a necessity.

“Breaching the fortress is only the first hurdle,” Activision said. “Inside, a new gas compound spread throughout the facility disrupts multiple sensors and thermal weapon scopes. Once it’s time to face Keres, be ready to engage not only against her loadout of ballistic weapons but also her signature poisonous smokescreen and other bioweapons.”

New schematics

Time to collect. Image via Activision

Three new schematics are up for grabs for players to find and add to their collections.

Mags of Holding: Skips reload animation and pulls ammo directly from reserves.

Skips reload animation and pulls ammo directly from reserves. Blood Burner Key: Summons a Wonder Vehicle, a motorcycle, to travel in. The bike is “nearly indestructible” and can travel across water. It has an Aether Pulse ability that will “blast enemies in near proximity.”

Summons a Wonder Vehicle, a motorcycle, to travel in. The bike is “nearly indestructible” and can travel across water. It has an Aether Pulse ability that will “blast enemies in near proximity.” V-R11 Wonder Weapon: You will now be able to use the schematic to bring a V-R11 with you into battle and turn enemy zombies into friendlies.

The full list of MWZ patch notes for Season Two Reloaded can be found on the CoD website.