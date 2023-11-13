How to get the Energy Mine Field Upgrade in MW3 Zombies

If you are running low on ammo and armor plates, don’t fret. Blast away those zombies with the Energy Mine Field Upgrade in MWZ. This is how the Energy Mine Field Upgrade works in Modern Warfare 3‘s Zombie mode.

MWZ: Energy Mine Field Upgrade guide

It’s a minefield out there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Energy Mine is one of the Field Upgrades for MW3 Zombies mode. This is the first Field Upgrade you will have unlocked by default and can be used from the very first deployment. The way the Energy Mine works is to fill up the Field Upgrade icon above your tactical and lethal equipment with kills. This can fill this bar quite quickly with low-threat zombies.

The Energy Mine is best used against massive hordes of zombies, especially when exfiling. To use the Mine Field Upgrade once the bar is full, press the buttons that appear below the bar (X + R2 in my case). Wherever you are pointing your cursor when the Energy Mine weapon is equipped will dictate where it lands after you let go of the buttons.

The Mine pulls all enemies within proximity to the source towards its center and releases three pulses of energy that deal critical damage similar to C4 or a frag grenade.

A way to blast back the enemies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete MWZ missions like ‘Mineflayer‘ for Act One: Tier Three, players need to kill 25 zombies and 15 mercenaries. The easiest way to complete this is by farming Mine Field Upgrades inside exfils to get zombie kills.

You can reset exfils by waiting for two minutes after the helicopter leaves. This will give you back-to-back hordes to train against and use the Mine Field Upgrade on.

Make sure to visit Mercenary Strongholds for easy mercenary kills. You can build that Energy Mine bar before heading into the stronghold on nearby low-threat level zombies. This method allows you to throw in the mine and take out multiple mercs at once. You should prioritize strongholds over convoys due to the tight setting where enemies typically bottleneck in and out of corridors, allowing you to easily place down traps like the Field Upgrade.