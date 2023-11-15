How to get The Beast Operator Skin in MW3

Modern Warfare 3 has a wealth of unlockable content that you can use to customize your look in-game, but The Beast Operator Skin will require some real-world activities.

The limited edition skin is tied to a promotional event with Monster Energy and requires purchases of cans to receive codes. Interestingly, any can will work—it doesn’t have to promote the event.

However, if you’ve got a can without details on the promotion, you may be unsure of how exactly to claim your rewards and what you need to do, but fear not, as we’ve got the answers.

How to unlock The Beast Operator Skin in MW3

Lots of rewards to earn. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The only way to obtain The Beast Operator Skin in MW3 is to purchase cans of Monster, and input the promotional codes found on the underside of the ring-pull tab on the official promotion website.

After signing up for an account or logging in, input your codes into the box that appears and click redeem. If successful, a message will appear immediately confirming your reward has been unlocked.

For The Beast Operator Skin, you need to input two codes from two cans of Monster to unlock the reward. After you’ve done that, head to the ‘My Codes’ page and click on the unlocked reward to show your new redemption code.

You now need to head to the Call of Duty website to input the codes you received from Monster, which then unlocks the items for you in MW3.

The promotional event began on Sept. 1, 2023 and will end on Dec. 31, 2023—giving you plenty of time to get your rewards.

All Monster Energy MW3 rewards

There are a wealth of rewards to earn through Monster Energy’s promotional event for MW3, including a near-endless supply of 15-minute MW3 double XP tokens.

You can see the full rewards listed below.