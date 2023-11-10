How to find and destroy a Mercenary Convoy in MW3 Zombies

Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies mode comes with an array of missions you need to complete to progress, though the task of destroying a Mercenary Convoy is a tad confusing.

Unlike other objectives in MW3 Zombies, the location of Mercenary Convoys are not immediately clear on the minimap as they are not featured in the list of markers shown on the right-hand side when you view the map screen.

However, we have some tips to help you locate exactly where you need to go and what you need to do to complete the task.

Where to find a Mercenary Convoy in MW3 Zombies

Keep your eyes peeled. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Mercenary Convoys can be found as random events across the MW3 Zombies map, but some can be identified immediately at the start of the game on the minimap by looking for a moving vehicle.

I spotted the same Mercenary Convoy in several matches moving in an anti-clockwise position around the map, starting near the northeastern portion of the map. However, this isn’t the only Mercenary Convoy you can find.

Weirdly, others don’t seem to show up on the map consistently, but you don’t need to worry about working your way to the aforementioned Mercenary Convoy if you are on the other side of the map—especially as other players could get there first.

Highways are a good bet. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Instead, follow the main highways on the map and train tracks, as this seems to be where Armored Convoys can appear. I happened to stumble across one to complete the challenge while I was making my way across a highway to the Medium Threat Area.

You’ll know when you’ve found one, as there will be three vehicles in a row, and enemies will exit their vehicles and start to shoot you. You need to kill all the Mercenaries that appear, but you don’t need to destroy the vehicles.

If the mission bugs out and it doesn’t appear as completed immediately after you’ve killed the Mercenaries, stick around and kill a few Zombies nearby, and it should pop after a short while.