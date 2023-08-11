DMZ has plenty of Faction Missions to complete and some like Vehicular Philanthropy for Tier Two Crown can take extensively longer if you don’t know where to refuel and repair. Once you know the general locations, you will be ready to complete the tasks without any issues. This article will take you through how to complete Vehicular Philanthropy in DMZ quickly.

Where to Repair and Refuel Vehicles At the Vondel Market in DMZ

Red Circle indicating Police Station Gas Station. Image via Dot Esports Showcase of refuelling and Repairing a vehicle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For the first stage of the Vehicular Philanthropy mission in DMZ, you have to repair and refuel three land vehicles at the “Vondel Market.” First of all, ignore the fact it says Vondel Market entirely, and instead when you find a vehicle (a TAV for example) drive over to the Police Station gas station once it has received damage.

There is only one gas station near the market and that is the Police Station gas station. In the past the mission used to say “Police Station” but it changed with season five which would have caused some confusion.

I recommend finding a vehicle that is closer to the gas station since you won’t have as far to travel in high enemy-density areas. When you are there, stop next to the refueling pumps and wait until the bar goes up. Repeat all of these steps until you have repaired the three vehicles needed for step one.

Where to Find a Boat to Repair and Refuel in DMZ

Video by Dot Esports

After you have dealt with repairing and refueling three land vehicles, you next need to find a boat to do the same for. You can identify any vessels on the map by their (very surprising I know) boat icon. I personally recommend starting at the Exhibit location on the map which is in quadrant I6. Shown in the video above is a pathway you can take from the boat which spawns there to the Marine Gas Station near the Central Station.

While you travel there, stop in the water at the section near the bridge to take some damage from the AI enemies, then continue forward. Wait next to the Marine Gas Station until the bar fills and you will be finished with the task. Now that you know how to complete Vehicular Philanthropy, it’s time to delve back into the DMZ and let your vehicles come to no harm!

