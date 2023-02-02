Where to use the Cavern Boat Dock Shack key in DMZ

Many of the keys that you can find in Warzone 2’s DMZ mode often lead you to a major point of interest on Al Mazrah. Either the key name will tell you where to go or the key’s description will offer a hint for players.

However, there are some keys that leave players completely befuddled due to their name not being associated with any POI or specific location. The Cavern Boat Dock Shack key is one such key. Its generic name doesn’t give players any indication as to where it leads, which can be quite frustrating.

Luckily, we’re here to guide players who have been waiting to use this key in DMZ. If you want to see exactly where to go to use the Cavern Boat Dock Shack key in DMZ, check out the guide below.

Cavern Boat Dock Shack key location

Prior to entering a match in DMZ, you want to make sure the Cavern Boat Dock Shack key is in your actual inventory and not still sitting in your key stash. If it’s in your stash, then you need to move it from there into your loot bag. Then, you can pick your drop location, which should be Al Mazrah, and then spawn into the map.

Once you’ve spawned in, you will need to head toward the Sattiq Cave Complex. However, the Cavern Boat Dock Shack key doesn’t lead directly toward this POI. Instead, players will need to head down to the river that lies directly east of the cave complex. At the river, you are looking for the inlet that has five or six small buildings on it.

Instead of heading into any of the buildings, you need to go through the cave entrance on the wall opposite the river. Inside the cave, head to the far back left and you will eventually stumble across a blue shack with powerlines connected. This is the Cavern Boat Dock Shack.

Provided by Activision

Use your key on the shack, and you’ll be able to head inside to collect your loot.