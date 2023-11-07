The Chemist is one of several unique bosses that can be found across the various exclusion zone’s in Call of Duty’s DMZ extraction mode. Via the Chemist’s Sources missions, players can find out where his chemical weapons are coming from, and earn some rewards by doing so.

The Chemist’s Sources mission is one of dozens of faction missions available to complete in DMZ. In order to even access it though, you will have to progress your White Lotus faction several levels to reach tier four, meaning you’ll need to advance through three tiers of White Lotus missions first. The Chemist’s Sources mission is a story mission, meaning you should unlock the next tier after completing it.

It should come as no surprise that you’ll have to go after the Chemist as part of this mission, but there’s more to completing the Chemist’s Sources than just that.

How to complete the Chemist’s Sources mission in DMZ

Kill the Chemist and take his intel

This is actually the most straightforward part of the mission, though it’s certainly not easy. The Chemist is arguably the most easy to find of the bosses in Al Mazrah, as he’s in the middle of the yellow radiation zone that appears on your map.

X marks the spot, sort of. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Reaching him and killing him will not be easy; you will need a gas mask or radiation blockers, or both, just to stay alive in the radiation zone, and he will have a heavily armored mercenary team guarding him. Make sure to bring stims, plenty of ammo and armor plates, and some armor piercing rounds, too.

Once he’s downed, go up to him and pick up the ‘Gas Sample Intel’ that will drop, then head to extraction.

Follow the intel to find a sample of Russian gas in Vondel

In your Mission Items inventory, you should be able to read the Chemist’s intel, which notes that the Russian gas is a “spot that includes many twists and turns.” This spot is the hedge maze just south of the Vondel fire department in map coordinate C6.

Gas sample location on map. Screenshot by Dot Esports. The statue at the “end” of the maze. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There are two dead ends with statues in the maze, and one of them will have the Russian gas sample in front of it. I found it easiest just to jump on top of the hedges and then spot the statues. Once you have the sample, take it for extraction, and your mission should be complete upon a successful exfil.