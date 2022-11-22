How to buy back in Warzone 2

In Call of Duty: Warzone 2, there are several new mechanics that players need to understand and get used to. Buy stations are replaced with shops in Warzone 2, and this is where you buy equipment and primary weapons from.

While playing the battle royale with teammates, you’ll often face situations where your teammates are eliminated. If they fail to win the two-vs-two gulag fight, then it’s up to you to buy them back. You must have the appropriate amount of money to buy back fallen teammates, however.

The buy-back feature in Warzone 2 allows players to bring back teammates after they’ve been eliminated. Opponents can also do the same, meaning a team with a lot of money will have the upper hand when it comes to bringing back teammates. In Quads, you can bring back all three of your teammates, but it will cost a lot separately and you’ll need to survive. Players also tend to camp around shops because, this way, you can get a few easy kills.

Here’s how you can buy back teammates in Warzone 2.

How to redeploy teammates in Call of Duty: Warzone 2

Screengrab via Activision

After dropping down in Al Mazrah, open your tac map to locate the shopping trolley icons. These are shops, previously known as buy stations, and you can purchase various equipment and primary weapons from this spot. Players, however, need to first accumulate money by looting around the map. To bring back a fallen teammate, you must have at least $4,000. Similarly, to bring back two fallen teammates, you’ll need $8,000, and $12,000 for three. It can get a little expensive if you need to buy back multiple teammates.

We recommend completing contracts, bounties, strongholds, and other missions to gather more money quickly. The Bank of Adal is an area where players can get a ton of money on Al Mazrah. Once you have enough cash, head over to a shop, and interact with it. In the shop section, players will notice their teammate’s tag at the top. To redeploy squadmates, you simply need to press on the name in the shop menu.

Redeploying also sends a flare in the sky, which is easily noticeable. Opponents will often rush in looking to secure an easy team wipe. To avoid getting outnumbered, set up traps like proximity mines and use suppressors and other utility to fortify the area. You should also mark weapons, armor plates, ammunition, and other equipment for the redeployed teammate. Money is going to be the most important factor, so make sure at least one of your teammates has enough to buy the entire squad back.