Warzone 2.0 to feature 2-vs-2 Gulag

Call of Duty: Warzone players will have to work with another player in the Warzone 2.0 Gulag in a new two-vs-two battle.

The Gulag lets players earn their way back into the game if they are eliminated, and the popular feature is returning in Warzone 2.0. But it is coming back with a new twist that changes it from a one-vs-one situation to a two-vs-two engagement.

Introducing Al Mazrah – the brand-new Battle Royale map for #Warzone2



📈 Built for Next Gen

🟢 New Multi-Circle closure

🛥 Water combat

⚔️ Gulag 2.0

💪 Take on enemies at Strongholds

🔥 Plus more



Where is the squad dropping first? 🪂 #CODNext pic.twitter.com/aShCP7FqAq — Call of Duty @ #CODNext (@CallofDuty) September 15, 2022

When players enter the Gulag, they’ll be matched with a random player who also met an early defeat. You and the other player must work together to take out another duo, and the winning team will return to the battlefield. Your temporary ally will become your enemy again in Al Mazrah, so be prepared to put them down if necessary.

Players can also find a new AI combatant called “The Jailer,” who carries a pair of keys that can be used to escape the Gulag. It is unclear how players can find this character, but keep an eye out when you enter the Gulag.

The updated Gulag is similar to the popular Gunfight mode, where players are paired against another duo and fight to the death. This time, you’re playing for high stakes, so try to work together with your random teammate to avoid a two-vs-one situation.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 launches on Nov. 16 and is free to play on all supported platforms.