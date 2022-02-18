Here’s how the Portable Decontamination Station Field Upgrade works in Call of Duty: Warzone

A new Field Upgrade added as part of season two of Call of Duty: Warzone can change the way that players rotate from gas circles in battle royale.

The Portable Decontamination Station, or PDS, will be immediately familiar to players of Apex Legends. It basically functions the same as a Heat Shield does in Respawn Entertainment’s Titanfall battle royale.

The PDS is a Field Upgrade that can be looted off of the ground. It’s used to survive the gas circle by purifying the air around it, giving players a small bubble of fresh air to give them a chance to armor up, use a Stim, and make it back to safety.

The video above shows the PDS in action. The Field Upgrade is thrown down to create a huge puff of fresh air, making the safety bubble inside of the gas circle. The PDS does not last long, however, and players must get back on the move quickly.

“These devices impact all Operator Tac Maps, allowing everyone to see where they are currently activated, and they can be destroyed by explosives or ballistics,” Activision said about the PDS. “With these caveats in mind, the Portable Decontamination Station is still useful in surviving both old and new chemical threats, and could likely lead to some new positioning strategies for Battle Royale modes.”

The PDS can be found in Vanguard Royale, battle royale, and other modes inside of Caldera in Warzone.