How do the new split circles work in CoD Warzone 2?

During the 2022 Call of Duty: Next event, Infinity Ward revealed a handful of changes that should transform how players look at their popular battle royale game mode, Call of Duty Warzone.

One of the biggest changes headed to Warzone 2 is the new set of closing circles, which will depart from the regular, single shrinking circle featured in almost every battle royale genre title on the market. Instead, they’ve flipped the script, adding a new dimension of unpredictability with a new circle system.

But how do the new circles work in CoD Warzone 2, and how should it affect your gameplay?

Screengrab via Activision

Call of Duty Warzone 2 multi-circle system, explained

In Warzone 2, the traditional circle system is being ditched for a new system where a single, massive safe zone can be split into four zones across the map. Once these separate zones are decided, the gas will start to split the map apart, forcing every player to make some important decisions on which zone will provide the best chance for survival and victory.

Those individual zones will also shrink, forcing all remaining squads into “microbattles” to wrestle temporary control over their specific zone. This is a unique way to add more diverse layers to the game mode, creating new opportunities and moments that should bring some excitement for anyone who has gotten used to the regular Warzone experience.

Nearing the end of the match, all of the individual zones will slowly merge into one small zone for the final battle between the last, victorious groups. As the circles move towards each other, players will want to stock up on supplies for the last gunfights of a match. However, the terrain must be a big focus since it can be easy to get stuck behind buildings and mountains as you traverse the dips and dives of Al Mazrah.

Modern Warfare 2 is scheduled to drop on Friday, Oct. 28.