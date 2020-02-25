Here’s how to unlock Mace in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

There’s a new skull-faced Operator in town.

Mace finally joins Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Allegiance Operator cast. The South African soldier has a reputation for being “vicious,” according to today’s Activision blog post. Mace was a former U.S. Ranger who turned into a gun-for-hire and is marked with “traditional scares to honor his heritage.”

Here’s how to unlock Mace.

Screengrab via Activision

The “Mace Operator Bundle” is now available for purchase in the Store. Modern Warfare players can snag the scarred soldier for 2,400 CoD (or $20), along with two legendary weapon blueprints for a light machine gun and shotgun, a watch, an epic knife blueprint, an epic calling card, an epic emblem, an epic operator quip, an epic finishing move, and two Battle Pass tier skips.

In addition to the intimidating Operator, today’s update version 1.15 introduces new gunfight map Bazaar and adds Shoot House to the Shipment and Rust 24/7 playlist. A few new modes will also debut, including a three-vs-three sniper fight on Rust, Giant Infection, and “Boots on the Ground War” with realism rules.

Modern Warfare fans can jump into the action with Mace today, instilling fear into the hearts of your opponents.