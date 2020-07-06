Gunfight Tournaments return to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare this week

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s two-vs-two Gunfight Tournament mode is back this week, Activision announced today.

Gunfight Tournament is an in-game tournament ladder, featuring teams of two. Duos have to win four games before they lose one to be victorious, and they can win exclusive rewards.

Teams who queue up must be ready to play for the long haul, which means waiting for other matches to finish before they can move on in the bracket. It’s a fun way to compete, though, and there are prizes to be won, so it’s worth checking out.

A new playlist coming to Modern Warfare this week is called Bomb Plant Moshpit. It features both the Search and Destroy and Demolition game modes, where there’s an attacking team and a defending team in both.

Realism Gun Game is also new this week, featuring blueprint weapons that cycle through. Players must get a kill with every gun to win this game mode. Other playlists this week include Dirty Old Houseboat, and a continuation of standard Ground War.

There’s nothing new to play in Warzone this week—playlists include Solos, Duos, Trios, and 200-player Quads.