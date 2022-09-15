GMC EV Hummer to be featured in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

The GMC EV Hummer Pickup Truck is set to be featured in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 later this fall.

Vehicles in the Call of Duty franchise have resulted in many fun and exciting moments in the game. From fans of the game modding the vehicles to fly on a map to former pros like 100 Thieves’ owner Nadeshot making impressive snipes on the moving objects, vehicles have a firm place in Call of Duty. Now, the Call of Duty franchise is about to grant players the opportunity to use the GMC EV Hummer Pickup, the world’s first all-electric super truck.

“The GMC Hummer EV Pickup is truly the world’s first all-electric super truck. Now, it is entering the gaming world where it will define a new chapter of capability and bring players together across the globe,” said Duncan Aldred, vice president of global Buick and GMC, in an official announcement. “Bringing the super truck into Call of Duty will allow players to elevate their experience and provide a new way to play, powered by a nearly quiet and fast-accelerating EV.”

The GMC Hummer EV Pickup marks the first all-electric vehicle to be featured in the Call of Duty franchise. Fans will be able to experience the 1,000 horsepower that the super truck has to offer.

“We’re excited to bring the GMC Hummer EV Pickup into the fold for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2,” said William Gahagan, director of global partnerships at Activision. “There’s nothing like driving across Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 in an all-electric, 1,000-horsepower super truck. I can’t wait for players to get their hands on it this fall.”

Fans of cars and Call of Duty will be able to use the GMC EV Hummer Pickup’s off-road capabilities across Warzone 2’s gigantic new map, Al Mazrah. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to be officially released on Oct. 28, while Warzone 2 will be released later on Nov. 16. Once released, the game will use a free-to-play model so that more people will be able to get their hands on the GMC EV Hummer Pickup Truck in November.

So in just a few months, Call of Duty fans will be treated to multiple different new titles that they can play through moving forward. Until then, it is a waiting game for Call of Duty fans with the MW2 beta starting tomorrow for PlayStation gamers.