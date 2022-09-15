Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 introduces new map, Al Mazrah, and features

Call of Duty: Warzone players got their first official look at Warzone 2.0 today, including a new map and exciting features.

Warzone 2.0 will introduce a lot of new content for players to enjoy, including the new map, Al Mazrah. The new Warzone map features 18 points of interest, including iconic maps from Call of Duty history. Veteran players can enjoy classic Modern Warfare 2 maps like Terminal and Quarry as they explore the new massive map.

Introducing Al Mazrah – the brand-new Battle Royale map for #Warzone2



📈 Built for Next Gen

🟢 New Multi-Circle closure

🛥 Water combat

⚔️ Gulag 2.0

💪 Take on enemies at Strongholds

🔥 Plus more



Where is the squad dropping first? 🪂 #CODNext pic.twitter.com/aShCP7FqAq — Call of Duty @ #CODNext (@CallofDuty) September 15, 2022

New Strongholds are also present in Warzone 2.0, which feature AI enemies in buildings across the map. Players can engage with the enemies to get better weapons and items, but be prepared for an intense fight.

Warzone 2.0 also features an updated Gulag. The new Gulag will require players to work with another random player who was also eliminated. The players must work together to defeat another duo, and the winning team will return to the game. But once you drop back into the battlefield, your duo is once again your enemy.

Be prepared for a new circle in Warzone 2.0. Instead of one massive circle enclosing on the map, smaller circles will split and appear. You’ll have to navigate the smaller circles carefully to ensure you make it to the end of the match.

Warzone 2.0 will release on Nov. 16.