Will Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 be free to play?

Call of Duty fans got their first look at all of the new content in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 in the CoD Next event, which provided plenty to be excited about.

Modern Warfare 2 will deliver the same iconic CoD gameplay with significant updates, while Warzone 2.0 is drastically changing the Warzone experience. Players won’t have to worry about paying a fee to experience the new Warzone since it will be free to play on every supported platform.

Introducing Al Mazrah – the brand-new Battle Royale map for #Warzone2



📈 Built for Next Gen

🟢 New Multi-Circle closure

🛥 Water combat

⚔️ Gulag 2.0

💪 Take on enemies at Strongholds

🔥 Plus more



Where is the squad dropping first? 🪂 #CODNext pic.twitter.com/aShCP7FqAq — Call of Duty @ #CODNext (@CallofDuty) September 15, 2022

Warzone 2.0 is introducing a new map for players to explore: Al Mazrah. The new map features 18 points of interest, including familiar locations from previous Modern Warfare games. Al Mazrah is the largest Warzone map to date, with over a dozen unique vehicles. Al Mazrah also marks the first time Warzone players can swim and engage in aquatic combat, providing a new way to approach Warzone matches.

The Gulag 2.0 also introduces a new way for players to fight their way back into the action. Instead of fighting another player in a one-vs-one situation, players will now be paired with a random player and forced to fight in a two-vs-two battle, with the winning duo returning to the game. But your teammate isn’t your ally forever and they’re the enemy again once you return to Al Mazrah.

Fans can also enjoy cross-progression with Warzone Mobile and Modern Warfare 2, meaning you can grind on any platform to progress your account.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will be free to play on Nov. 16.