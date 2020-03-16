Nadeshot hits impressive car snipe in Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone players have done some remarkable things since the game launched last week. Some players have achieved impressive squad wipes while others have managed to revive their teammates in the air. But 100 Thieves CEO Nadeshot showed on stream yesterday just how powerful sniper rifles can be in the right hands with an incredible long-distance shot on a player driving a vehicle.

Nadeshot recently played Warzone with Summit1g and NoahJ456. They were surrounded by several teams with another squad on the way in an SUV. Summit marked the enemy for Nadeshot, who immediately pulled out his sniper rifle to attempt to eliminate the enemy.

Nadeshot hit an extremely difficult shot on the moving target and managed to down the enemy. The former CoD pro couldn’t believe he hit the shot and excitedly told his teammates about his accomplishment.

This isn’t the first time Nadeshot has hit a crazy shot in Warzone, though. He uploaded a clip yesterday of him shooting at an enemy team in a helicopter. After a few shots, he managed to hit the driver and send the helicopter tumbling to the ground. A few seconds later, he realized that not only did he hit the driver, but he hit and killed the passenger as well. Hitting an enemy player in a moving helicopter is impressive, but getting a collateral kill like that is almost unheard of.

Nadeshot has been streaming Call of Duty: Warzone heavily since the battle royale was released with several popular streamers. He even broke the news to Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker that the NBA season had been suspended while playing with the all-star last week.

Nadeshot seems to be enjoying his time in the game, so fans will likely see more impressive clips from him in the future.