Call of Duty: Warzone player revives teammate midair

Being knocked down in Call of Duty: Warzone is never fun. Most of the time an enemy player will send you to the Gulag before a teammate can pull off a revive. But one creative player avoided meeting the same fate by reviving their teammate in air, preventing all fall damage.

The player shared a clip of their squad engaging an enemy team in a match. One of their allies was already knocked down on the roof of nearby building. There was at least one other team in the vicinity, lowering the odds of reaching the downed teammate safely.

The player decided to get creative and see if they could catch their teammate in the air before hitting the ground. And luckily for them, they were able to heal the falling player just before they touched the ground, preventing the player from dying on impact.

The player who saved the day explained that they held their revive button as soon as they were close to the player to pull off the stunt. They also confirmed they have an average gaming PC, so players on most setups can recreate the life-saving catch.

Fall damage in Warzone is no joke. Popular Twitch streamer TimtheTatman recently forgot to redeploy his parachute and was knocked down as he hit the ground. Jumping from high locations will prompt players to activate their parachute to avoid dying on impact. Players should be careful when trying to recreate the revive catch, because messing up guarantees your teammate’s death.